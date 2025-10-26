Slvr Communities Launches VYBE Mixed-Use Project In New Cairo's Fifth Settlement

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Slvr Communities has announced the launch of its latest mixed-use development, VYBE, located in the South Academy area of New Cairo's Fifth Settlement. Spanning approximately 3,500 square metres, the project is designed to offer a blend of commercial, administrative, and medical spaces, reflecting the company's commitment to meeting growing demand for functional, strategically located service hubs in one of Cairo's fastest-developing districts.

Ahmed El Sewesy, Chairperson of Slvr Communities, said the Fifth Settlement has emerged as one of New Cairo's most dynamic investment zones, driven by its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and rising demand from both local and international businesses.

“El Sewesy noted that the area's high occupancy rates and the completion of major developments have created a need for new, integrated service projects,” he explained.“VYBE responds to this demand by providing a versatile, high-quality environment for businesses and investors.”

Strategically located near North and South 90th Streets, VYBE offers convenient access for tenants and visitors. The development comprises retail outlets, administrative offices, and medical clinics, designed to cater to diverse business needs while maintaining flexibility and functionality.

To support accessibility and affordability, Slvr Communities has introduced flexible payment plans starting with a 10% down payment and extending up to eight years. The company is also offering launch-phase discounts of 10% for commercial units and 15% for administrative and medical spaces.

The company has partnered with Hafez Consultants for architectural design, Gateway for financial consultancy, and Incomercial to attract leading retail and service brands for the project's commercial component. These partnerships aim to ensure that VYBE meets professional standards and effectively addresses market needs.

Amr El-Sheikh, Chief Commercial Officer at Slvr Communities, said VYBE is envisioned as more than a physical development:“It is designed as a comprehensive hub for business and services in New Cairo - an environment that balances work, healthcare, and retail experiences.”

Ahmed Mourad, Marketing Manager, added that the project's brand identity reflects“energy and positivity,” aiming to create a cohesive and engaging experience for both tenants and visitors.

VYBE forms part of Slvr Communities' broader strategy to expand its footprint in New Cairo. The project follows the success of the company's previous development, RVR, and aligns with its vision of combining strategic locations, integrated design, and flexible financing options to attract investors and end users alike.

Delivery of the VYBE project is scheduled for 2029.