King Meets With Pakistan Army Chief

Amman, October 26 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II met with Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Sunday.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan, especially in defence, as well as regional developments.Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and Pakistan's Ambassador to Jordan Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal attended the meeting.

