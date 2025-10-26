Qadi Calls On Lower House's 'Stronger' Role At All Levels

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives, Mazen Qadi, said Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, has fought "difficult and lengthy" political and diplomatic battles to dismantle the Israeli narrative to end support to Israel.Qadi added that: "His Majesty had a powerful presence on the scene, leading an Arab and international effort to end the Israeli war and was the only Arab leader to meet with US President Donald Trump and resolve the issue of displacement."Qadi noted the King "awakened the people's consciences within his numerous meetings at all levels and at international and parliamentary platforms.Qad stated the King championed interests of Palestinian brethern and the region's issues, as their most capable and sincere representative before the world."In his first speech after winning the Lower House speakership for the first time, he said priority is to work to achieve the national goals outlined in the Speech from the Throne, adding, "In this position, we will be a platform for truth and serious work, a voice for the citizen, and an echo of his concerns and problems."To boost performance, Qadi indicated that Jordan is facing difficult "historic challenges and transformations that require strengthening the House's performance to have a role, a voice, and a position at all levels, in a way that achieves the Kingdom's supreme interest."Qadi said the House-government relationship should be "equal, participatory, and transparent in word and deed, through joint coordination, to serve Jordan, its leadership, its nation, people and institutions."