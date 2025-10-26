403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement Between Thailand And Cambodia
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed earlier in Malaysia.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said the Kingdom welcomes this agreement as an important step toward resolving the conflict through peaceful means and prioritizing dialogue. He commended the efforts of the United States and Malaysia in facilitating the deal.
Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan's support for all efforts aimed at resolving armed conflicts through diplomatic channels, in a manner that promotes security, stability, and development for the benefit of all peoples of the world.
Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed earlier in Malaysia.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said the Kingdom welcomes this agreement as an important step toward resolving the conflict through peaceful means and prioritizing dialogue. He commended the efforts of the United States and Malaysia in facilitating the deal.
Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan's support for all efforts aimed at resolving armed conflicts through diplomatic channels, in a manner that promotes security, stability, and development for the benefit of all peoples of the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment