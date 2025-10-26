Jordan Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement Between Thailand And Cambodia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed earlier in Malaysia.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said the Kingdom welcomes this agreement as an important step toward resolving the conflict through peaceful means and prioritizing dialogue. He commended the efforts of the United States and Malaysia in facilitating the deal.Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan's support for all efforts aimed at resolving armed conflicts through diplomatic channels, in a manner that promotes security, stability, and development for the benefit of all peoples of the world.