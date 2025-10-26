JPMC's Net Profits At Jd418m In First 3 Quarters 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – The net profits of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) increased by 31% by the end of the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year.The company achieved post-tax net profits worth JD417.7 million during the January-September period this year, compared to JD318.6 million in the same period last year.Additionally, the company netted total profits of JD622.5 million by the end of the third quarter 2025, compared to JD490.378 million for the same period last year.The JPMC's data, according to a disclosure on the Amman Stock Exchange website, showed that net sales reached approximately JD1.02 billion by the end of the third quarter 2025, compared to JD857.485 million for the same period last year.The company also made "feasible" returns on capital, with the share's earnings per share for the same period (2025) amounted to 139% of the nominal value.On overall performance, the company's business results showed "positive" indicators in its production, marketing, and financial statements, confirming the company's "realistic and feasible" plans.