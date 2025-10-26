Gazans Lauds King's Speech, Highlight Jordan's Continued Support Amid Crisis

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Despite the devastation and ongoing suffering, residents of Gaza, recently emerging from a fierce war, followed His Majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne before the Jordanian Parliament and expressed gratitude for Jordan's steadfast support of Palestinian rights, dignity, and homeland.They stressed that the King's Arab-oriented stance on the Palestinian cause, particularly regarding Gaza, is long-standing and has persisted through all crises, extending beyond the current conflict. Jordan's actions have consistently reached those in need, undeterred by obstacles.After hearing the King's words: "Today, we stand witness to the tragedy endured by our brothers and sisters in Gaza, who continue to persevere. To them we say: We stand with you as brothers, supporting you with all that we can. And we will continue to send relief aid and to provide essential medical services on the ground," Gazans told Petra that Jordan's support has been tangible on the ground since the onset of the conflict.They highlighted that Jordanian doctors have contributed by providing food to the injured and alleviating the severe suffering of Gazans.Mohammad Al-Astal, a media professional and academic from Gaza, said the King's pledge to continue aid reflects the core of Jordan's long-term commitment to Palestinian rights on all fronts, including humanitarian support in Gaza. He recalled that Jordanian relief and charity organizations were among the first to reach Gazans during the height of the Israeli siege, overcoming significant logistical and political obstacles to deliver aid and alleviate suffering.Al-Astal emphasized that the King's assurance to continue support has profound political and humanitarian significance, reminding Gazans that Jordan its King, government, and people stands firmly with them. He cited the Jordanian efforts in field hospitals and bakeries across Gaza and Khan Yunis, noting the personal attention and high competence of Jordanian medical teams in treating complex cases.He recounted accounts of Jordanian medical staff comforting and caring for the wounded, sometimes sacrificing their own provisions to ensure Gazans received care.Saeed Mohammad Abu Rahma, a Gaza-based journalist and analyst, said the King's words made him feel pride and reassurance, reflecting the persistent presence and solidarity of Jordanian support amid the destruction. He added that ongoing aid is not merely humanitarian but a reflection of the King's concern for Palestinian dignity, particularly in Gaza, which has faced collective punishment. The assistance is part of a consistent Jordanian policy rooted in Arab responsibility and humanitarian commitment, not conditional or temporary.