Qatar Media Corporation Chief Meets Lebanese Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Chairperson of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer al-Thani met yesterday with the visiting Minister of Information of the Republic of Lebanon, Dr Paul Morcos.
HE Sheikh Hamad welcomed the minister's visit to Qatar, affirming that it reflects the shared keenness to reinforce bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of media. Both sides discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation and media coordination between the two sisterly countries.
The meeting was attended by HE CEO of QMC Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Thani.
