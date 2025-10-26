403
Qatar Electricity & Water Company Earns Nine-Month Net Profit Of QR1,027Mn
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Electricity & Water Company posted a net profit of QR1,027mn in the first nine months of this year, compared to QR1,189mn in the same period in 2024.
QEWC reported nine-month revenue of QR2,289mn compared to QR2,265mn during the same period in 2024.
The financial results were approved by QEWC Board of Directors held under the chairmanship of HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi today.
