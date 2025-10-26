403
Diabetes Qatar Launches World Diabetes Day Campaign
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Diabetes Qatar (DQ) has launched its annual campaign on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14 each year.
Led by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the participation of all its members from diabetes associations around the world, including the Diabetes Qatar, World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by IDF and the World Health Organisation in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes.
This year's World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on several key aspects such as daily challenges for employees living with diabetes; the role of a supportive workplace, organisations and employers and the collective awareness and peer collaboration.
Dr Abdulla al-Hamaq, executive director of Diabetes Qatar, said: "The facts and figures of diabetes show the escalating global burden on people and countries. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes, and by 2045, projections show that about 783 million, will live with diabetes, an increase of 46%.”
Diabetes Qatar campaign includes many events, especially the "Diabetes Walkathon" on, November 14 at Aspire Park. Over the years, the Walkathon has attracted decision-makers, health leaders, school and university students, as well as the general public. Dr al-Hamaq called on all government agencies, civil society institutions, schools, sports clubs, individuals and opinion leaders, journalists, and all individuals to register and participate in programme.
DQ has also announced its annual scientific conference, taking place on November 21–22 at Qatar National Convention Centre. This year's conference will be held under the theme "Diabetes and Well-Being: A Holistic Approach to Health“. The event will focus on advancements in diabetes treatment, Management of related complications, Integration of innovative technologies and strategies for prevention and lifestyle improvement.
The conference covers topics including new policies and strategies for diabetes control, prevention, and management, innovative approaches to managing diabetes complications, the latest research on diabetes in children, the latest insulin therapies and pump therapy, and other important topics. The conference brings together senior attendees including diabetologists, endocrinologists, diabetes educators, neurologists, general practitioners, cardiologists, and dieticians.
