403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wathnan Racing's Hit Show Continues Winning Form In Gr.3 Hagyard Fayette Stakes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hit Show continued his outstanding season with a smooth and confident success in the Gr.3 Hagyard Fayette Stakes at Keeneland, a race run over 1800m for 3-year-olds and up. The contest drew a field of 11, and once again the talented five-year-old displayed his class and consistency at graded level.
Trained by Brad H. Cox, owned by Wathnan Racing, and this time ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., the Dubai World Cup hero added another Group win to his record, confirming his place among the most reliable and versatile middle-distance horses in training.
Drawing the widest gate, Hit Show was settled in midfield in a race led by Dilger. Travelling strongly down the back straight, he gradually made headway while several rivals came off the bridle. Approaching the final bend, Hit Show moved into fourth, with the leader beginning to weaken.
Inside the home straight, Hit Show looked full of running but briefly found himself short of room. Once switched to the outside, he quickened smartly under a hands-and-heels ride and swept past his rivals to take the lead inside the final furlong. Always in control thereafter, he crossed the line to win by one length, with Rattle N Roll finishing second and the favourite Gosger taking third.
Bred in the United States, Hit Show is by Candy Ride, out of Actress, a dual Gr.2 and Gr.3 winner, including the Gr.2 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico and the Gr.3 Comely Stakes at Aqueduct. Actress is a daughter of Milwaukee Appeal, runner-up in both the Gr.1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland and the Gr.1 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga.3 Hagyard Fayette Stakes Hit Show Wathnan Racing's Hit Show
Trained by Brad H. Cox, owned by Wathnan Racing, and this time ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., the Dubai World Cup hero added another Group win to his record, confirming his place among the most reliable and versatile middle-distance horses in training.
Drawing the widest gate, Hit Show was settled in midfield in a race led by Dilger. Travelling strongly down the back straight, he gradually made headway while several rivals came off the bridle. Approaching the final bend, Hit Show moved into fourth, with the leader beginning to weaken.
Inside the home straight, Hit Show looked full of running but briefly found himself short of room. Once switched to the outside, he quickened smartly under a hands-and-heels ride and swept past his rivals to take the lead inside the final furlong. Always in control thereafter, he crossed the line to win by one length, with Rattle N Roll finishing second and the favourite Gosger taking third.
Bred in the United States, Hit Show is by Candy Ride, out of Actress, a dual Gr.2 and Gr.3 winner, including the Gr.2 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico and the Gr.3 Comely Stakes at Aqueduct. Actress is a daughter of Milwaukee Appeal, runner-up in both the Gr.1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland and the Gr.1 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga.3 Hagyard Fayette Stakes Hit Show Wathnan Racing's Hit Show
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment