Wearing The Brazil Shirt Is A Huge Privilege, Says Dell
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Wendeson Wanderley Santos de Melo – better known as Dell – wears the mantle of comparison with a maturity that belies his age. Dubbed the Hinterland Haaland, or the Haaland of the Sertão, in reference to his backcountry roots in north-eastern Brazil, the teenage sensation is unfazed by being measured against one of the most formidable goalscorers the game has ever seen.
In the lead-up to Brazil's campaign at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, Dell spoke exclusively to FIFA and revealed his admiration for his Norwegian counterpart.
“Haaland is the player I look up to the most,” he said.“Whenever I can, I make time to watch his matches and videos, observing his behaviour both on and off the pitch. I study his positioning and movement in and around the box.”
Though some may have dismissed the comparison, Dell prefers to embrace it, fuelling his inspiration to narrow the gap between himself and his idol.
“I like the nickname because he's someone I admire – I'm used to it now.”
It is more than Dell's physical traits that have drawn comparisons to Haaland – he plays like him too. The Bahia sharpshooter is a natural goalscorer, combining explosive speed with a cool head in front of goal, especially when it matters most. In 2023, he bagged 40 goals in 34 outings for Bahia's U-17s, paving the way for him to step up to the U-20s and then the senior side.
The South American U-17 Championship also bore witness to his brilliance earlier this year. He delivered when the Seleção needed him most, netting the only goal of the game against Chile in the semi-finals. He was then handed the responsibility of taking the decisive spot-kick in the final shootout against Colombia, which he dispatched with trademark composure.
“There's actually no big secret,” he laughed“It's the result of a lot of hard work, both here at Bahia and with the national team. It's important to always have faith, ambition and joy. The goals I scored were crucial in helping us reach the final and clinch the title. I'm so grateful, because even when times got tough I never lost faith and always trusted that we'd pull through.”
Dell will now have the opportunity to strut his stuff at the on the global stage, having been called up by coach Dudu Patetuci. Brazil kick off their campaign against Honduras on 4 November.
“Playing for Brazil is another dream come true," he continued.
"We won the South American title – now it's time to go for the World Cup. I'm truly honoured and delighted to be playing for my country.”
It is the first time that three Bahia players have been called up to represent the Canarinho at a global showpiece. Dell will be joined in Qatar by fellow forward Ruan Pablo and goalkeeper Arthur Jampa.
“It's also special to be representing the national team alongside two of my club team-mates, Jampa and Ruan Pablo," he stated. "We'll be going for the title with Brazil after working together every day at Bahia. We trust in the coaching staff and want to make our fans proud by being good ambassadors for Brazilian football and Bahia.”
This will be the biggest U-17 World Cup ever, with 48 teams set to compete for the coveted crown, and the final set for Khalifa International Stadium, one of the venues used at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. While keeping his feet on the ground, Dell is dreaming big and hoping to make it all the way to the decider.
“(Playing at Khalifa International Stadium) is an added incentive for us – FIFA nailed it with that one," he said. "It's special to be able to play in a stadium where some of the world's greatest stars have featured at the World Cup.
“We all dream of one day playing for the senior national team. Doing well at this World Cup would bring that dream ever closer. Pulling on the shirt of the world's greatest national team would undoubtedly be a huge privilege.”Wendeson Wanderley Santos de Melo Dell FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
