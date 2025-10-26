Qatar To Participate In GCC Meeting Of Heads Of Civil Retirement And Social Insurance Agencies In Kuwait Tuesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar, represented by the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA), will take part in the 24th meeting of the Heads of Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, slated for Tuesday.

The heads' meeting is preceded by the meeting of the agencies' technical committee, on Sunday and Monday, to weigh in on technical issues and recommendations that will be submitted to the heads' meeting.

The State of Qatar is represented by a delegation headed by Director-General of GRSIA HE Ahmed bin Ali Al Hammadi.

The meeting intends to advance the pathway of Gulf integration in the areas of retirement and social insurance through developing applications for the Unified System for Extending Insurance Protection, streamlining the transfer of insurance benefits between GCC states, and expanding the scope of data exchange and digital services, in pursuit of bolstering the efficiency and quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

The meeting is set to deliberate on avenues for strengthening coordination in actuarial practices, governance, and risk management, thereby reinforcing the financial sustainability of retirement systems across the GCC states.

The agenda includes honoring a host of leading personalities operating in the social insurance sector in the GCC states, in recognition of their contributions to enhancing this critical sector, in addition to incentivizing young talents and supporting a culture of innovation and knowledge exchange among the stakeholders. (QNA)