QMC Chairperson Meets Lebanese Minister Of Information

2025-10-26 02:00:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met Sunday with the visiting Minister of Information of the Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Paul Morcos.

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani welcomed the Minister's visit to Qatar, affirming that it reflects the shared keenness to reinforce bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of media.

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation and media coordination between the two sisterly countries.

The meeting was attended by CEO of Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani.

The Peninsula

