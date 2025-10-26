Amir Sends Congratulations To President-Elect Of Ireland

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Catherine Connolly on her victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Ireland, wishing her success in her duties and the people of Ireland further progress and prosperity.

