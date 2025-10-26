Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement Between Thailand And Cambodia

2025-10-26 02:00:45
The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia, considering it an important step toward achieving peace between the two countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses Qatar's deep appreciation for the efforts of His Excellency Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, and His Excellency Dr. Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, in reaching the agreement.

The Ministry reaffirms Qatar's full support for all sincere efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means, in order to strengthen international peace and security and promote development and prosperity.

The Peninsula

