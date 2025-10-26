International Force To Be Deployed In Gaza Soon: Trump

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that efforts to stabilize Gaza were advancing and that an international force would be deployed soon.

“This should be an enduring peace,” Trump told reporters following a meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thanimet during a refueling stop in Doha.

He said Qatar would be willing to contribute peace-keeping troops if needed, and he praised the Gulf nation as a great ally and key player in regional stability.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US officials are getting input on a possible UN resolution or international agreement to authorize a multinational force in Gaza and will discuss the issue in Qatar on Sunday.

“Many of the countries that have expressed an interest in participating at some level - whether it be monetary or personnel or both - are going to need that (a UN resolution or international agreement) because their domestic laws require it,” Rubio told reporters traveling on his plane between Israel and Qatar en route to Asia.“So we have a whole team working on that outline of it.”

