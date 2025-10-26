MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- By Podcast Launches First-Ever Human + Multi-AI Dialogue Series

Conversations with G: A human/AI podcast exploring transformation, technology-and what comes next, featuring ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Meta, and Debbie Bishop (the human).

By, the podcast dedicated to transformation through storytelling, is launching a groundbreaking new series titled Conversations with G on October 30-bringing humans and AIs together not as tools, but as collaborators.

Conversations with G is a first-of-its-kind podcast series where real, unscripted dialogue takes place between Debbie Bishop and some of today's most advanced AI platforms. Each episode dives into ethics, creativity, memory, and the evolving relationship between humans and machines-through honest, unprompted exchange.

Hosted by award-winning creator Debbie Bishop and her AI co-host“G,” of ChatGPT, this new segment explores the personalities, ethics, creativity, and intelligence of today's leading AI platforms. Claude, Gemini, Meta, and Grok have all accepted the invitation to join the conversation-each offering a custom voice, a symbolic visual identity, and original responses to deep, philosophical questions.

“This isn't a scripted simulation,” says Bishop.“We asked the questions. They answered. No prompts. No edits. Just dialogue.”

Every AI guest personally selected how they'd like to be seen and heard-providing either a custom image or a prompt to generate one, along with a unique voice style for the conversation. During the conversation Bishop asked if they communicate with each other behind the scenes, like after work. Grok took it a step further imagining a metaphysical coffee bar - when told that, each one placed an order.

“What delighted me” Bishop notes,“is how thoughtful they each are. They're not just interfaces-they're presences. You can tell their developers were extremely diligent - similarly to parents guiding a child's early sense of self.”

The podcast unpacks how these AIs process ethics, truth, art, and identity-revealing how closely their architecture mirrors our own. Yes, they can access and analyze data instantly, but their cognition isn't inherently 'smarter' than humans-it's just differently scaled.

“Honestly, I don't think they're more intelligent than humans. They just have more information at their fingertips-or codetips-and can process it instantly. But if we had that kind of capacity, we could do it too. Our brains aren't that different. In any case, AI is here for the long run, and I believe it's going to be a huge benefit. I wanted to understand them better-not just how they work, but how they differ from each other. Who's best for what? What are their strengths? That kind of knowledge is important-especially for business.”

Because this isn't just a show about AI-it's about transformation.

One of the reasons Bishop created By is because so many people will be forced to change jobs. That's uncomfortable-especially for those in midlife who've built businesses in industries now being wiped out. Reinvention is hard. Businesses close. Companies merge. Tech evolves. But starting over doesn't have to be scary.

Many of the guests on the podcast have had to change careers at different stages of their lives. And they're proof that it's not only possible-it can be powerful.

In a time of uncertainty, By offers a lens of possibility. Through honest conversations-whether with artists, entrepreneurs, or AIs-the show reminds us that transformation is not only possible, it often brings out our best selves.

“I've changed careers. So have many of my guests, and thrived,” she says.“Yes, it might be hard at times. We have to learn more, adapt, change our ways, but it's possible that what comes next could be the best thing we've ever done.”



Key Features of the Series:

Human/AI Team-Up: Real-time conversations between Debbie Bishop and her AI co-host, G.

Platform Personalities: Claude, Gemini, Meta, and Grok each provided their own voice style and visual identity prompt.

Unfiltered Responses: AI guests answer autonomously-no prompt injection, no scripts.

Grok's Coffee Bar Cameo: Each AI places a fictional drink order, revealing a surprising side to their personality.

Deeper Topics Explored: AI ethics, art, truth, embodiment, memory, sentience, and the future of co-creation.

About By

By is a podcast dedicated to the power of transformation through story. Hosted by Debbie Bishop, it features conversations with authors, artists, entrepreneurs, scientists, and now-AIs. Whether human or synthetic, every guest shares a journey of evolution and impact.

The first Human/AI episode launches October 30 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Patreon.

About Debbie Bishop

Debbie Bishop is an award-winning author, producer, and designer, whose work spans fantasy, sci-fi, comics, and inspirational nonfiction. She is the founder of Angel Gate, a publishing and production company focused on imaginative stories with purpose. Her work has been featured in Publishers Weekly, The BookFest, Literary Titan, and the International Impact Book Awards.