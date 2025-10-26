STATE OF OREGON V. DONALD J. TRUMP Case Underscores Vital Role Of Court Reporters, Says Naegeli Deposition & Trial

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As national attention turns to the STATE OF OREGON V. DONALD J. TRUMP case,“In moments like this, when every word and pause can shape the outcome of a case watched around the world, the integrity of the transcript is everything,” said, Founder and CEO of.“We are extremely honored to have been chosen by both sides to handle this history-making proceeding. Our reporters and legal-tech teams work around the clock to capture every detail with absolute precision-because justice begins with an exact record. We understand the urgency and responsibility that come with this level of national attention, and our team is fully equipped to meet every deadline while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and professionalism.”

Naegeli's certified court reporters and realtime specialists are currently providing transcription support related to the Oregon proceedings, ensuring that every statement, exhibit, and exchange is documented with clarity and accuracy.

Coverage of the ongoing case can be found on Fox News: .

For more than 45 years, Naegeli Deposition & Trial has delivered nationwide litigation-support services-including remote depositions, legal videography, transcription, and trial presentation-to law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies. The firm's reputation for reliability, confidentiality, and professionalism has made it a trusted partner in complex, high-stakes legal matters across the United States.

Founded in 1980, Naegeli Deposition & Trial provides comprehensive court-reporting, transcription, and trial-presentation services in all 50 states.

Learn more at naegeli.com

Media Contact
Naegeli Deposition & Trial
(800) 528-3335

