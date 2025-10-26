DOW CLASS ACTION DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Dow, Inc. Investors To Contact The Firm Before The October 28Th Deadline

If you purchased or acquired Dow securities between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dow, Inc. (“Dow” or the“Company”) (NYSE:DOW) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Dow securities between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 28, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Dow's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dow's ability to mitigate macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds, as well as to maintain the financial flexibility needed to support its lucrative dividend, was overstated; (ii) the true scope and severity of the foregoing headwinds' negative impacts on Dow's business and financial condition was understated, particularly with respect to competitive and pricing pressures, softening global sales and demand for the Company's products, and an oversupply of products in the Company's global markets; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

