Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Clarification Regarding Reports That A Rocket Was Launched In The Vicinity Of United Nations Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL) Compound


2025-10-26 10:13:13
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has received reports that a rocket was launched in the vicinity of its compound during the briefing of the Special Representative of Secretary-General, Hanna Tetteh, to the Security Council. The Mission's premises were not impacted. UNSMIL acknowledges with appreciation the vigilance of the Libyan authorities and their swift measures to thoroughly investigate this incident and ensure continued security of UN facilities. UNSMIL reiterates its unwavering commitment to supporting Libya's efforts toward peace, stability, and the rule of law.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

MENAFN26102025004934011406ID1110249267



APO Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search