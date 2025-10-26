Clarification Regarding Reports That A Rocket Was Launched In The Vicinity Of United Nations Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL) Compound

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has received reports that a rocket was launched in the vicinity of its compound during the briefing of the Special Representative of Secretary-General, Hanna Tetteh, to the Security Council. The Mission's premises were not impacted. UNSMIL acknowledges with appreciation the vigilance of the Libyan authorities and their swift measures to thoroughly investigate this incident and ensure continued security of UN facilities. UNSMIL reiterates its unwavering commitment to supporting Libya's efforts toward peace, stability, and the rule of law.

