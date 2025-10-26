Chiranjeevi And Karthi Team Up For High-Octane Action Film 'MEGA158' Directed By Bobby Kolli

In a thrilling news for Telugu film industry, Megastar Chiranjeevi has announced his next film, working title 'MEGA158', directed by Bobby Kolli. The movie will be a high-octane action drama and will look for a grand release during Sankranti 2027.

Chiranjeevi and Karthi Team Up for High-Octane Action Film

Adding to the thrill is the word that Tamil star Karthi has been signed for a crucial role along with Chiranjeevi in this ambitious venture. This is a huge crossover between Telugu and Tamil film industry with the coming together of two big-ticket heroes who are famous for their mass popularity and sturdiness on screen.

Director Bobby Kolli, who has previously worked on movies such as Waltair Veerayya, will direct this project. His last collaboration with Chiranjeevi was received with open arms, and expectations are running high for the duo to work together again. Bobby Kolli is famous for creating interesting stories that appeal to a mass audience, and his onboarding for 'MEGA158' has created huge buzz.

KVN Productions

The movie is being produced by KVN Productions, one of the leading production companies for producing high-budget movies with gripping content. With Venkat K. Narayana at the helm, KVN Productions looks to create a movie experience that will satisfy fans and critics.

Music by Thaman S and Cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni

The music composition for 'MEGA158' will be done by Thaman S, whose past work has been highly praised for elevating the emotional and action scenes of movies. Karthik Ghattamaneni will do the cinematography, who is famous for his visually appealing work in the industry.

Hype Builds for Sankranti 2027 Release

With the film's release scheduled for Sankranti 2027, anticipation is building among fans and industry insiders. The combination of Chiranjeevi's star power, Karthi's versatile acting, Bobby Kolli's direction, and the technical team's expertise promises to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.