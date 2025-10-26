403
Palestinian Pres. Issues Constitutional Declaration For Vice-Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued Sunday a constitutional declaration allowing his vice-president and Vice-President of the Executive Committee of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Hussein Al-Sheikh to temporarily act as President in case of vacancy of the presidential post.
Under the declaration, the temporary assumption period would be up to 90 days, when free and direct elections would be held to elect a new president, as reported by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
If elections cannot be conducted within that timeframe due to force majeure, the period may be extended by a decision of the Palestinian Central Council for one additional term only, it added.
The Central Council approved the post of vice-president of the PLO Executive Committee and vice-president of Palestine on April 24, 2025, with President Mahmoud Abbas having named Al-Sheikh to hold the post. (end)
