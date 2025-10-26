Industrial Facility Damaged, One Person Injured As Russians Attack Kryvyi Rih With Glide Bomb
"The city was attacked with a KAB, which was destroyed by air defense. Fragments damaged an industrial facility. The fire has already been extinguished," Vilkul wrote.
He also noted that one person was injured.Read also: Man killed in Huliaipole community due to Russian attack
As reported earlier, on October 24, two civilians were killed and seven others were injured in Russia's shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
