Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Industrial Facility Damaged, One Person Injured As Russians Attack Kryvyi Rih With Glide Bomb

Industrial Facility Damaged, One Person Injured As Russians Attack Kryvyi Rih With Glide Bomb


2025-10-26 10:08:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city's mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The city was attacked with a KAB, which was destroyed by air defense. Fragments damaged an industrial facility. The fire has already been extinguished," Vilkul wrote.

He also noted that one person was injured.

Read also: Man killed in Huliaipole community due to Russian attack

As reported earlier, on October 24, two civilians were killed and seven others were injured in Russia's shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

MENAFN26102025000193011044ID1110249239



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search