PM Greets MP Qadi On Winning Lower House Speakership Vote

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) - Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan on Sunday congratulated the newly- elected Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives MP Mazen Qadi for winning the lawmakers' confidence and his assumption of the position of House Speaker for this term, wishing him continued success.The PM also expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to Representative Ahmed Safadi for his "remarkable" efforts during his tenure as House Speaker during the past period.In his remarks during the House's first session following inauguration of the Parliament's second ordinary session, the PM said: "I take this opportunity, with the start of the new parliamentary session, to express the government's keenness to continue close cooperation with the esteemed Lower House of Representatives, within the framework of the Constitution."The PM added that this joint effort aims to translate contents of the Speech from the Throne, which was delivered today that contained His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein's directives, affirming committment to implementing and working to serve "our dear homeland."The PM affirmed the government's commitment to his Policy Statement delivered from this podium less than a year ago, reiterating his "full commitment to implementing its contents."Additionally, the PM wished the Kingdom's legislative and executive authorities success in serving Jordan and its generous people.