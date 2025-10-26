MP Atieh Elected First Deputy Speaker Of Lower House

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 26 (Petra) -MP Khamis Atieh won the position of First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives after garnering 67 votes, while his competitor, MP Ayatollah Freihat, received 55 votes. 14 ballot papers were invalid and blank.The vote came during a House session, headed by Speaker Mazen Qadi, on Sunday.The number of voters reached 136, while two representatives were absent from the session with an excuse.Kicking off the evening session, the House agreed to form a committee to elect its Permanent Bureau, which comprises the House Speaker, his first and second deputies, as well as his assistants.The election committee is comprised of MP Nimer Sleihat as its Chairman and members Moataz Abu Rumman and Haitham Ziyadin.