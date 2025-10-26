403
Jordan's King Rejects Israeli Occupation Violations In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Jordan's King Abdullah II said Sunday that Jordan's stance is categorical against Israeli occupation violations in the occupied West Bank.
Opening the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament (House of Representatives and Senate), he reiterated Jordan's historic role in Jerusalem and the Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites.
He pledged continued support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip including sustained relief and field medical services.
Despite decades of wars, conflicts, and economic crises, Jordan has remained resilient, grounded in values of dignity and honor, he noted.
Within Jordan, he urged the Parliament to advance political modernization and strengthen party based parliamentary work.
He called for full implementation of the Economic Modernization Vision to spur growth, major projects, investment, jobs, and better living standards, underscoring that citizens must feel tangible service improvements and that complacency is not an option. (end)
