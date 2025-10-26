403
Kuwaiti Charity Office In Cairo Launches Relief Convoy To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects in Cairo on Sunday launched a relief convoy to Gaza, comprising 33 trucks carrying food baskets and essential supplies, donated by Kuwait's Zakat House.
Kuwait's Ambassador to Egypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem affirmed, in a statement to KUNA during the ceremony, Kuwait's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, especially under current circumstances requiring concerted humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip.
Ambassador Al-Ghanem praised the humanitarian role of the Charitable Projects Office and its cooperation with Egyptian charitable organizations to ensure the delivery of Kuwaiti aid to its rightful beneficiaries in Gaza.
He commended the cooperation of Egyptian associations working under the National Alliance for Civil Development Work, headed by Ambassador Nabila Makram, expressing appreciation for efforts enabling the dispatch of the Kuwaiti aid convoy.
Al-Ghanem highlighted the deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and Egypt, describing them as a model of bilateral cooperation, and expressed pride in the distinguished humanitarian coordination between both countries.
For his part, Director of the Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects Adnan Al-Sabti thanked Egypt's Orman Charity Association for its collaboration in organizing the convoy, and other humanitarian agencies for facilitating its dispatch.
Al-Sabti said the convoy includes 33 trucks, 14 loaded with food baskets and 19 carrying essential items, provided as part of the "Kuwait by your side" campaign.
He noted the shipment marks the first relief convoy dispatched in coordination with Orman Association and reaffirmed the Office's commitment to continue joint humanitarian work with Egyptian partners to strengthen relief efforts.
The ceremony was attended by Dr. Mahmoud Fouad, Director of Orman Association, along with several humanitarian volunteers. (end)
