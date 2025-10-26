UNICEF Warns Of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis For Gaza Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New York: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has issued an appeal on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In a series of statements, the UN agency painted a grim picture of life for Gaza's children, saying that although the latest ceasefire had offered a brief window of survival, current aid levels remained vastly insufficient to meet the scale of destruction and need.

UNICEF reported devastating statistics on the impact of the conflict, stating that more than 64,000 children have been killed or injured, while over 56,000 have lost one or both parents.

The UN agency said Israel had caused widespread destruction across the territory.

While acknowledging a slight increase in the flow of humanitarian aid, UNICEF insisted that the current assistance remains far from enough. The agency urged Israeli authorities to open all crossings immediately and unconditionally to ensure that humanitarian supplies can enter Gaza freely.

Beyond emergency relief, UNICEF said it is working to preserve Gaza's future by supporting education.