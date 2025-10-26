Moph Launches Certified Human Resource Professional Training Programme To Enhance Human Resources Efficiency In Health Sector​​

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ​The Ministry of Public Health has launched the Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP) training programme, based on the methodology of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Foundation, one of the world's leading authorities in this field. This pioneering initiative reflects the Ministry's commitment to institutional excellence and the development of human capital.

​The programme focuses on key strategic areas including workforce planning, effective recruitment and selection, talent management and development, and improving organisational performance. It employs interactive training methods that combine theoretical knowledge with practical application, ensuring a tangible impact in the workplace.

Ghanim Ibrahim Al Mohannadi, Director of the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Public Health and Chairperson of the Public Health Sector HR Leadership Committee, stated that the new programme represents a qualitative leap in the development of human resources within the health sector. He noted that the Ministry of Public Health is the first government entity in the State of Qatar to implement the SHRM methodology in such an integrated manner, underscoring its leading role in adopting international models and providing an exemplary experience for other ministries and national institutions to follow.

Eisa Abdulla Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director of the Human Resources Department and Head of the Learning and Development Section, said that this initiative comes within the framework of supporting Qatar National Vision 2030, by investing in human capital as the cornerstone of sustainable development, and by strengthening the position of the Ministry of Public Health as a pioneer in building national capabilities and advancing institutional excellence.

The programme is implemented over several phases and includes eight advanced training courses with the participation of 43 employees from the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Public Health. Its aim is to enhance professional competencies and develop institutional capabilities in line with global best practices in human resource management within Qatar's health sector.

The programme serves as a strategic platform for developing human resources and reflects the Ministry of Public Health's ongoing commitment to improving the work environment and achieving excellence in the delivery of healthcare services, in line with Qatar's aspirations for a more sustainable and innovative future.