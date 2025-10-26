Ministers Of 11 Nations To Join India Maritime Week 2025 Starting Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the five-day India Maritime Week 2025 on Monday at NESCO Grounds in Mumbai, to be held from October 27 to 31, which is poised to be the largest maritime gathering globally.

Ministers from 11 countries, along with their industry delegations, will participate in various sessions throughout the five-day event, reflecting the growing global interest in India's maritime sector.

Being hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, under the theme 'Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision', IMW 2025 will showcase India's strategic vision to emerge as a global maritime hub and a leader in the Blue Economy.

The Home Minister will be joined by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant and Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi.

“India Maritime Week is more than an event; it will position India as a global maritime hub, promote green and sustainable shipping, and enhance international maritime trade and connectivity,” said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

India Maritime Week 2025 will witness participation from over 100,000 delegates and confirmed representation from more than 85 countries. Global maritime industry giants, international organisations, and policy think tanks will be present. Several state ministers and Lieutenant Governors from across India will also attend, showcasing investment opportunities and regional maritime strengths, according to a Ministry statement.

A key highlight of India Maritime Week 2025 will be the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address the nation, global maritime leaders and stakeholders on the evening of October 29 at a special plenary session.

In addition to the public address, the Prime Minister will chair a high-level global CEO forum with selected international CEOs from leading maritime companies across the globe.

With over 350 international speakers, IMW 2025 is poised to be a hub of industry expertise and strategic dialogue. The event will see the execution of over 600 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to more than Rs 10 lakh crore in investment commitments.

A comprehensive exhibition featuring over 400 exhibitors will run alongside an expansive conference schedule. IMW 2025 will host more than 12 flagship events, including the 4th edition of Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS 2025), QUAD Ports of the Future Conference, Sagarmanthan – The Great Oceans Dialogue, SheEO Conference, the UNESCAP Asia-Pacific Dialogue and many more.

The event will also feature four country sessions, including Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, and 11 state/UT sessions, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the statement added.