Mahagathbandhan's Fight Is Against Communal And Divisive Forces: Abdul Bari Siddiqui (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 26 (IANS) Abdul Bari Siddiqui, RJD's principal general secretary and one of the close aides of Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday said that the poll battle in Bihar is about the fight between two ideologies and added that the grand alliance is fighting against the communal agenda of NDA.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, he spoke on a lot of issues, including his alleged discontent with the RJD leadership and also whether projecting Tejashwi Yadav as Jananayak was political posturing.

Below are the excerpts of the interview:

IANS: This is probably the first election in Bihar in which the RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is not present. Lalu is a factor, but largely it's a new team led by Tejashwi. How do you see this?

Abdul Bari Siddiqui: Lalu Prasad Yadav is unwell and hence not physically present in this electoral battle, but his direction, strategy and vision remain the guiding principles for all and continue to lead the party's fight against communal forces. Over the years, Tejashwi has also built his own reputation, but the electoral arena is primarily about -- Lalu Vs the Rest.

All the political rivals are afraid of Lalu's decades of public service, and hence they are constantly trying to pull him down through malicious and negative campaigns.

IANS: It is being said that Abdul Bari Siddiqui is angry with the RJD leadership over not being given due representation in decision-making.

Abdul Bari Siddiqui: I am one of the founding members of Rashtriya Janata Dal. I have been with Lalu Yadav for decades now, and we worked together to take forward the vision of Karpoori Thakur. For us, party ideology is bigger than any individual, and therefore, there doesn't arise any question of differences or discord with anyone.

IANS: RJD leaders are claiming from the campaigning stage that they will tear apart the Waqf bill once the Tejashwi-led alliance comes to power. What do you have to say on this?

Abdul Bari Siddiqui: This election is about the battle of ideologies. On one side, there is a brazen attempt to divide society on lines of caste and religion while pitting one community against another, but on the other side, the Mahagathabandhan is pursuing progressive politics and seeking to restore communal and societal harmony.

NDA has no report card to talk about and hence is resorting to non-issues to vitiate the public discourse. It accuses us of 'jungle raj' to hide its failures.

IANS: Mukesh Sahani has been made Deputy CM face of the grand alliance. Will this send a wrong message to your minority vote bank and dent the alliance's prospects in elections?

Abdul Bari Siddiqui: It's natural for the minority community, including Muslims, to focus on their dignity and security in elections. BJP is not doing developmental politics, but trying to polarise the elections with its communal pitch. Its leaders say that they will change the name of Aliganj to Adarshganj. Is this what you call development-led politics?

IANS: How do you judge VIP leader Mukesh Sahani? Can he be a trusted leader partner?

Abdul Bari Siddiqui: Mukesh Sahani comes from a backward and humble background and has attained popularity under the popular name –“Son of Mallah”.

Lalu ji's ideology of strengthening the backward and underprivileged is our focus, but it's the BJP which is trying to divide the elections on religious lines for political gains.

IANS: Tejashwi Yadav is being projected as Jananayak, but his own brother Tej Pratap disapproves of it. What is your response?

Abdul Bari Siddiqui: When Jannayak Karpoori Thakur became Chief Minister of Bihar, he implemented a formula for reservations – 12 per cent for Annexure 1, 8 per cent for Annexure 2, 3 per cent for women and 3 per cent for poor belonging to Upper castes – altogether accounting for 26 per cent. When this formula was implemented, there were many who criticised and cursed him for introducing reservations.

Tejashwi has inherited the legacy of Lalu Yadav and is trying to fulfil the aspirations of backward classes. It will take time, but if he continues to take forward and adhere to the ideals and vision of Karpoori Thakur and Lalu Yadav, the public will indeed identify him as the people's saviour.

IANS: Will Mahagathbandhan have to pay the price for the delay in ticket allocations and mapping campaign blitz?

Abdul Bari Siddiqui: Big parties take time to finalise the details. But the vision is clear – Mahagathbandhan is fighting the communal and divisive forces with its ideology of brotherhood and harmony.

IANS: UN Biswas told IANS that Congress wanted to save Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam. What is your take?

Abdul Bari Siddiqui: I would rather say that Lalu Yadav was framed and falsely implicated in the case. This government will also find itself in the spot after it gets unseated from power. In today's regime, corruption is more deeply rooted. No work is accomplished nowadays without paying bribes and commissions.