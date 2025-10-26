403
Trump Imposes New Tariffs on Canada Over Reagan Advertisement
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with Canada Sunday, announcing a punitive 10% tariff increase in retaliation for what he labeled a deceptive advertisement criticizing his economic policies.
Trump has consistently championed tariffs as essential tools against alleged unfair trading practices by nations including China, Canada, and Mexico—policies he argues damage American industries. Earlier this year, he imposed 25% levies on Canadian steel and aluminum before escalating to 35% across expanded product categories, encompassing timber and automotive goods as part of his broader protectionist strategy.
The tariff escalation follows Trump's announcement two days prior terminating trade negotiations with Canada over a commercial broadcast in Ontario featuring quotes from former US President Ronald Reagan attacking Trump's tariff regime. In a Truth Social post Saturday, Trump accused Canada of deploying "a fraudulent advertisement," alleging "selective audio and video" distorted Reagan's positions.
"The sole purpose of this FRAUD was Canada's hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their 'rescue' on tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States," he declared, referencing the court's forthcoming examination of his tariff authority. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in November following lower court determinations that his sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and additional nations violate constitutional constraints.
Trump further condemned Canada for failing to immediately withdraw the commercial, asserting that "Ronald Reagan LOVED tariffs." "Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now," he stated.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Friday the province would suspend its anti-tariff advertising campaign in the US following consultations with Prime Minister Mark Carney "so that trade talks can resume."
Carney has not responded to the latest tariff measure. After negotiations stalled earlier in the week, he said Ottawa "stands ready" to resume discussions "for the benefit of workers in both our countries." Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the prime minister for failing to meet his own summer deadline for securing an agreement.
