Riyadh Air Launches Inaugural Flight To London

Doha, Qatar: Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new national carrier, launches daily flights from Riyadh to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) as its inaugural flight commenced today, October 26, 2025.

"Today, our first inaugural flight arrived in London, marking a new step in our journey to launch from Riyadh to the world and reach more than 100 destinations by 2030," the airline shared on social media.

The inaugural flight was reportedly aboard its designated Boeing 787-9 technical spare aircraft, "Jamila”, marking a critical phase in its Pathway to Perfect, strategic plan.

The airline also previously announced that the launch flights to London will see flights to Dubai added soon after, transparently demonstrating Riyadh Air's rigorous commitment to operational excellence.