Minister Of Interior Meets Bahrain Ambassador To Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State of Qatar, HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Ghatam.

During the meeting, they discussed several topics of common interest, as well as the cooperation relations between the two countries in the security field and ways to enhance and develop them.