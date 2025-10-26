Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MP Qadi Unanimously Elected New Speaker Of Lower House Of Representatives


2025-10-26 09:04:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -MP Mazen Qadi was unanimously elected new Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives in its second regular session.
The vote was held during a House session on Sunday evening, chaired by MP Mujhim Sqour, who is the longest-serving lawmaker.
Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan and the government team were also present.

