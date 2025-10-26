MP Qadi Unanimously Elected New Speaker Of Lower House Of Representatives

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -MP Mazen Qadi was unanimously elected new Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives in its second regular session.The vote was held during a House session on Sunday evening, chaired by MP Mujhim Sqour, who is the longest-serving lawmaker.Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan and the government team were also present.

