Croatian Defence Minister Arrives In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Balkan Observe on Facebook.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Croatia Ivan Anušić arrived in Ukraine on the morning of October 26 for a two-day official visit. On Monday, October 27, he is scheduled to meet in Kyiv with Ukraine's Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal.

The defence ministers will discuss the continuation of Croatia's assistance to the Ukrainian people, support for Ukraine's defence industry, as well as projects and cooperation between Croatian and Ukrainian defence companies.

“In addition to my bilateral visit, I came to Kyiv to pay tribute to the brave Ukrainian people, Ukrainian soldiers, and all victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine. For almost four years, Ukraine has been resisting Russian attacks, and Croatia understands very well what an imposed war means. The Croatian Government will continue to support Ukraine, and during my visit to Kyiv, we will also discuss assistance to Ukraine's defence industry and cooperation between the Croatian and Ukrainian military industries,” said Minister Anušić.

The Government of the Republic of Croatia has been supporting and assisting Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's aggression and has so far provided 14 packages of military aid worth a total of 214 million euros.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this week, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreemen between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Croatia on cooperation in the field of mine action.