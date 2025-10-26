403
KFAED, UNHCR Sign USD 5.7 Mln Grants For Sudan, Chad
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed two grant agreements Sunday with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) worth a total of USD 5.7 million, as part of Kuwait's continued support for humanitarian efforts in Sudan and Chad.
The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and KFAED Chairman Abdullah Al-Yahya, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, Acting Director General of KFAED Waleed Al-Bahar, and UNHCR Representative in Kuwait Naserine Rubaian.
Al-Bahar told KUNA and Kuwait TV that the first grant, valued at USD 3.2 million, aims to support Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad by providing sustainable shelter and essential services.
The second grant, worth USD 2.5 million, seeks to improve education, water, and health conditions for displaced persons and host communities in eastern Sudan, reflecting Kuwait's firm commitment to alleviating humanitarian suffering and enhancing living conditions regionally and globally, he said.
He noted that these two grants mark the eighth and ninth contributions from the Fund to UNHCR, underscoring a strategic partnership between the two sides. Al-Bahar reaffirmed the Fund's commitment to international cooperation and expanding humanitarian support to help affected communities recover and rebuild resilience.
For her part, UNHCR Representative Naserine Rubaian said the two agreements target the needs of Sudanese refugees in Chad and displaced persons inside Sudan, noting that the Sudan crisis remains one of the most pressing humanitarian emergencies requiring sustained assistance.
She praised Kuwait's longstanding partnership with UNHCR, highlighting that the Fund's total contributions to the agency have reached around USD 20 million in support of humanitarian operations in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, and Sudan. Rubaian expressed gratitude to Kuwait for its continued support and strategic humanitarian partnership. (end)
mda
