403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar PM Meets Djiboutian FM On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman met Sunday with visiting Djiboutian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Government Spokesperson Abdoulkader Omar.
During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to promote and bolster them, said the Qatari Foreign Ministry in a press release.
They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the recently concluded ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, in addition to several topics of common interest, it added. (end)
sss
During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to promote and bolster them, said the Qatari Foreign Ministry in a press release.
They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the recently concluded ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, in addition to several topics of common interest, it added. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment