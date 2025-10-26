Satish Shah's Last Rites Performed At Pawan Hans

Veteran actor Satish Shah's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. Close friends, family, and colleagues from the film industry gathered to bid a tearful farewell to the beloved actor known for his timeless comedy and charm on both TV and the big screen.

