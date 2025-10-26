Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Satish Shah's Last Rites Performed At Pawan Hans


2025-10-26 09:00:35
Veteran actor Satish Shah's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. Close friends, family, and colleagues from the film industry gathered to bid a tearful farewell to the beloved actor known for his timeless comedy and charm on both TV and the big screen.

