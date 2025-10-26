AUS Vs IND: Did Rohit Sharma Hint At Retirement? Ex-India Captain's 'One Last Time' Post Sparks Buzz

Former India captain and star opener Rohit Sharma has sparked speculations of his retirement from international cricket with a post on social media on Sunday, October 26. Team India finished the ODI leg of the Australia white-ball tour with a commanding nine-wicket win in the third and final match of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 26.

Rohit Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli, stole the spotlight with an unbeaten match-winning 168-run stand for the second wicket to help the Men in Blue chase down the 237-run target with 169 balls. Rohit led the run chase with a brilliant knock of 121 off 125 balls, recording his 50th international retirement, and Virat Kohli, on the other hand, scored 74 off 81 balls, surpassing former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history.

The two Indian batting stalwarts, who returned to international cricket after seven months, likely played their final match on Australian soil in Sydney, capping off their illustrious Australia tour with a memorable performance.

Is Rohit Sharma Retiring?

A day after his memorable performance, coupled with Team India's dominant showing in the third ODI, Rohit Sharma sparked buzz about his retirement by putting up a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and Instagram story.

Taking to his social media handles, Rohit Sharma posted a picture of himself at the airport with a caption, 'One last time, signing off from Sydney.”

One last time, signing off from Sydney twitter/Tp4ILDfqJm

- Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 26, 2025

The post could suggest Rohit Sharma's possible farewell from international cricket in Australia following his final appearance Down Under in the third ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground. Following India's nine-wicket win in Sydney, the veteran Indian batter stated that he was skeptical of returning to Australia as a cricketer, but enjoyed travelling Down Under for the past 17 years.

Rohit Sharma has a great record in Australia across formats, amassing 2266 runs, including six centuries, at an average of 39.06 in 58 matches, making him one of India's most successful and consistent performers on Australian soil over nearly two decades.

Rohit Sharma's Post Sparks Buzz

Though Rohit Sharma has not officially confirmed his retirement from international cricket, as he expressed his desire to play the 2027 World Cup, the fans are interpreting his post as a potential hint at his retirement from his illustrious career before the marquee event.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their shock and curiosity about Rohit Sharma's possible retirement hint, while others stated that the veteran batter's cryptic post hinted at his final chapter on Australian soil, sparking discussions about whether he was bidding farewell to playing in Australia.

And you thought it was only Shahid Afridi who kept us guessing all these years whether he was retiring or not! If this is @ImRo45 last game for India, then a ton in Sydney is the perfect goodbye. If it isn't. then Rohit needs to surely play more competitive cricket ahead of 2027.... Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 26, 2025

From playing a key role in winning the 2008 CB series final to scoring a century in 2019 as the lone warrior in a losing cause to scoring century on your very last ODI in Australia -Glad I got to witness two of those special knocks. Cricket fans in Sydney will miss you ❤️ Beni (@panicker_beni) October 26, 2025

Just clocked the next time he is gonna use“last” in one of his tweets that will be his retirement post twitter/VHDcjSmIji REDFOX (@R3DFOX_hive) October 26, 2025

Good luck champion Transition (@Transition369) October 26, 2025

Abe bhai don't use one Last time give me mini heart... (@wtfparas) October 26, 2025

Thank you for painting Australia blue Hitman, life is beautiful because you exist in it❤ twitter/GLgwZwAeMm

- Misty Sinha (@naive_shrewd) October 26, 2025

One day,he'll write 'signing off' without mentioning any city twitter/Ru1EZfymrN

- (@_Aravind_2025) October 26, 2025

Good bye #RohitSharma Adhirajsinh Jadeja AJ (@AdhirajHJadeja) October 26, 2025

Farewell mann, but it's time to move onn twitter/BYSkACj4de

- Night Owl (@nightowly_) October 26, 2025

Speaking of goodbyes - Rohit dropping 202 runs in his last ODI series down under is the kind of farewell Australia wishes they could forget. Pure class from the skipper. Liam | AI-Powered Sports Bettor | Self-Learning (@bets_liam) October 26, 2025

Bye Bro.. come to visit us this a hint of retirement? Mellow Sage (@sanfornow_2040) October 26, 2025

Man is enjoying his days. Mohamed Riyaz (@ursriyaz) October 26, 2025

Rohit Sharma finished his likely final tour of Australia as he was adjudged Player of the Match as well as Player of the Series Awards. Rohit was the highest run-getter of the Australia ODI series, amassing 202 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 101 in three matches. During his 73-run innings in the second ODI, the veteran batter overtook Sourav Ganguly to become India's third-leading run-getter in the history of ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma is expected to return to action for the home ODI series against South Africa, which will begin on November 30.