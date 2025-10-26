NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Pharma Effluent Discharge In Telangana's Sangareddy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report highlighting protests by villagers and environmental activists over the discharge of pharmaceutical effluents into Nalla Cheruvu, a local water body in Dommadugu village of Telangana's Sangareddy district.

A Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the incident raises substantial issues under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

"The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment," observed the Bench, also comprising Expert Member A. Senthil Vel.

The suo moto case, registered on the basis of a report published on September 24, recorded that pharmaceutical companies were allegedly releasing toxic effluents into the lake, prompting residents to demand immediate action.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the NGT impleaded the Central Pollution Control Board, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, and the District Collector of Sangareddy as respondents.

Counsel for the Telangana PCB accepted notice and sought four weeks to file a reply.

Observing that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the Southern Zonal Bench, the NGT ordered the transfer of the case to Chennai for further proceedings and directed all respondents to file their responses by way of affidavit at least a week before the next hearing on December 3.

"Since the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the Southern Zonal Bench of the Tribunal, therefore, the OA is transferred to the Southern Zonal Bench, Chennai, for appropriate further action. Let the original record of the OA be transferred to Southern Zonal Bench, Chennai," the NGT ordered.

"If any respondent directly files the reply without routing it through his advocate, then the said respondent will remain virtually present to assist the Tribunal," it added.