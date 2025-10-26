Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Chancellor Merz Set to Hold Discussions in Türkiye

2025-10-26 08:57:06
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to travel to Türkiye next Thursday for discussions on bilateral relations and global issues, officials confirmed on Friday.

Deputy government spokesman Sebastian Hille said the trip marks Merz’s first official visit to Ankara, where he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The discussions will include bilateral and foreign policy issues, as well as closer cooperation in the areas of the economy, migration, and security," Hille told a press conference in Berlin.

He highlighted Türkiye’s role as a key NATO ally, noting that Ankara and Berlin share multiple topics for dialogue, including foreign policy, migration, energy, and trade.

