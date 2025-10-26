403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kaspersky Signs MoU with Oman Data Park to Enhance Cybersecurity Resilience in the Sultanate
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) October 26, 2025
Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s leading managed services and cloud provider, to strengthen cybersecurity collaboration and support organizations in Oman in building greater resilience against evolving cyber threats.
The MoU establishes a framework for technical information exchange, knowledge sharing, and coordinated incident response, enabling both parties to better address the increasingly complex challenges posed by cybercrime. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, such cooperation ensures faster detection, better analysis of threats, and more proactive protection measures for businesses and government institutions.
Beyond technical collaboration, the agreement also includes executive training programs, customer education initiatives, and outreach activities. These initiatives are designed to raise awareness among decision-makers, employees, and end-users about the latest cyber risks, while also equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to adopt effective security practices. By working together, Kaspersky and ODP aim to enhance the overall cybersecurity culture in the Sultanate.
"At Kaspersky, our mission is to build a safer world by empowering organizations to anticipate, detect, and respond to cyberthreats with confidence," said Rashed Al-Momani, General Manager, Kaspersky Middle East. “Through this collaboration with Oman Data Park, we are bringing our global expertise closer to customers in Oman, enabling stronger protection for critical sectors and contributing to the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem.”
Eng. Maqbool Al Wahabi, CEO of Oman Data Park added: “Cybersecurity is a cornerstone of Oman’s digital transformation journey. By partnering with Kaspersky, we are combining our local expertise with their global threat intelligence to deliver stronger, more reliable protection for businesses and government entities in the Sultanate. This cooperation reflects our commitment to providing secure, world-class cloud and managed services to our customers.”
With this partnership, Kaspersky continues to expand its commitment to the region, supporting national initiatives and enabling both the public and private sectors to adopt advanced security practices that keep pace with the evolving digital landscape.
Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s leading managed services and cloud provider, to strengthen cybersecurity collaboration and support organizations in Oman in building greater resilience against evolving cyber threats.
The MoU establishes a framework for technical information exchange, knowledge sharing, and coordinated incident response, enabling both parties to better address the increasingly complex challenges posed by cybercrime. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, such cooperation ensures faster detection, better analysis of threats, and more proactive protection measures for businesses and government institutions.
Beyond technical collaboration, the agreement also includes executive training programs, customer education initiatives, and outreach activities. These initiatives are designed to raise awareness among decision-makers, employees, and end-users about the latest cyber risks, while also equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to adopt effective security practices. By working together, Kaspersky and ODP aim to enhance the overall cybersecurity culture in the Sultanate.
"At Kaspersky, our mission is to build a safer world by empowering organizations to anticipate, detect, and respond to cyberthreats with confidence," said Rashed Al-Momani, General Manager, Kaspersky Middle East. “Through this collaboration with Oman Data Park, we are bringing our global expertise closer to customers in Oman, enabling stronger protection for critical sectors and contributing to the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem.”
Eng. Maqbool Al Wahabi, CEO of Oman Data Park added: “Cybersecurity is a cornerstone of Oman’s digital transformation journey. By partnering with Kaspersky, we are combining our local expertise with their global threat intelligence to deliver stronger, more reliable protection for businesses and government entities in the Sultanate. This cooperation reflects our commitment to providing secure, world-class cloud and managed services to our customers.”
With this partnership, Kaspersky continues to expand its commitment to the region, supporting national initiatives and enabling both the public and private sectors to adopt advanced security practices that keep pace with the evolving digital landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment