Moscow, Washington, Kiev Show Diplomatic Progress
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin’s aide, Kirill Dmitriev, stated that Moscow, Washington, and Kiev are “reasonably close to a diplomatic solution.”
According to Dmitriev, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has recently modified his approach toward resolving the dispute, now referring to “battle lines” instead of demanding a full Russian withdrawal from all territories still claimed by Kiev.
During an interview with a news agency on Friday, Dmitriev—who was in the United States for talks with American representatives—emphasized that the conflict between Moscow and Kiev “will have a diplomatic solution.”
His remarks followed the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to cancel a planned summit with Putin in Budapest.
Trump explained that the meeting “didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get” for a settlement, while also urging an immediate end to hostilities along the existing front lines.
Both Putin and Trump indicated that the summit could be held at a later time. Dmitriev commented that “Russia really wants not just a ceasefire, but the final solution to the conflict.”
He pointed out that Trump himself had cautioned that a “ceasefire can always be broken.”
“It’s really a temporary solution,” Dmitriev added, noting that such pauses enable “many people… to do all sorts of rearmament and preparation for continuation of conflict.”
