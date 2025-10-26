403
Kremlin Attributes Delay in Peace Talks to Ukraine, West
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Ukraine and its European supporters are responsible for the continued postponement of direct peace discussions with Russia.
During his customary media briefing, Peskov characterized the prolonged diplomatic pause as “unduly long.”
“The cause is the unwillingness of the Kiev regime to intensify the negotiations,” he remarked, adding that “certainly, this unwillingness is being encouraged by its European handlers.”
Earlier this year, Ukraine restarted face-to-face talks with Russia in Türkiye, following encouragement from US President Donald Trump for both parties to seek a negotiated end to the hostilities. Ukrainian representatives noted that the administration in Kiev was reluctant for Trump to perceive it as opposing his initiatives.
The dialogue process—suspended by the Ukrainian government since 2022—consisted of three separate rounds before once again being paused in July.
These discussions produced several tangible outcomes, such as the exchange of over 12,000 Ukrainian and 335 Russian soldiers’ remains.
Nonetheless, Kiev dismissed Moscow’s offers for more extensive peace negotiations, maintaining that it would not yield on what Russia defines as the underlying issues of the confrontation.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his European partners persist in advocating for increased Western military backing while avoiding direct diplomatic interaction between Moscow and Washington.
Earlier this week, Zelensky claimed responsibility for obstructing a proposed meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest, Hungary.
Peskov further mentioned that both Putin and Trump regard the summit as postponed rather than canceled, stressing that neither of them “wants to meet for the sake of a meeting.”
He also highlighted that additional preparation is required before such talks can proceed.
