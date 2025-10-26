403
Spanish Police Retrieve Missing Pablo Picasso Painting
(MENAFN) Spanish authorities have recovered a Pablo Picasso painting that went missing earlier this month while being transported for an exhibition in Granada, officials confirmed Friday.
In a post on the US social media company X, the National Police said the artwork had "disappeared in its transfer to an exhibition in Granada" and "may not have been loaded onto the transport truck."
The inquiry is being led by the Historical Heritage Brigade, the police added, while the Scientific Police have inspected the recovered package.
According to a public broadcaster, the small 1919 work, titled Still Life with Guitar and valued at €600,000 (nearly $700,000), was scheduled to appear in the exhibition Still Life: The Eternity of the Inert at the CajaGranada cultural center. The painting was packed on Sept. 25 and expected to arrive on Oct. 3 but was discovered missing when the crates were opened three days later.
The disappearance was officially reported to police on Oct. 10, leading to the painting’s addition to the international database of stolen artworks, the broadcaster reported.
Authorities have not disclosed how the painting was recovered, noting that the investigation remains ongoing.
