Southeast Asian Leaders Welcome Trump’s Gaza Plan
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Southeast Asian countries expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s proposal regarding Gaza, emphasizing the need for a “just and durable peace” in the Middle East.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Trump’s initiative, saying, “We welcome your comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict,” during a joint summit of the US and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital.
Speaking alongside ten other heads of the 11-member bloc, Anwar noted that the plan “has given the world a glimmer of hope that even in the intractable conflicts, diplomacy and determination can prevail.”
The 78-year-old Malaysian leader, who currently chairs ASEAN, added, “We trust that with your leadership, Mr. president, we will achieve a just and durable peace.”
The US proposal outlines a 20-point plan, which includes a phased ceasefire between Hamas and Israel facilitated by regional and international mediation. This ceasefire came into effect on October 10.
The first stage of the plan involves the release of Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, a partial Israeli troop withdrawal, reconstruction efforts in Gaza, and the creation of a new governing system excluding Hamas.
Earlier in the year, Israel had ended a ceasefire that was initially agreed upon in January.
