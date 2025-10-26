403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China, U.S. Resume Trade Talks
(MENAFN) Top officials from China and the United States reconvened on Sunday for the second consecutive day of trade negotiations in Malaysia, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s three-nation tour of Asia, during which he is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping.
The most recent sessions between the world’s two largest economies began on Saturday, just before the start of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which officially opened on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.
The Chinese delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, while the American team is headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
This meeting represents the fifth encounter between the two sides, following previous discussions held in Geneva, London, Stockholm, and Madrid.
Speaking to reporters in Kuala Lumpur, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer noted that the parties were “getting to a point where we have something we can present to the leaders for their consideration.”
In August, both nations agreed to a temporary halt in tariffs until November 10 — marking the third such truce since President Trump initially raised tariffs to 145% before scaling them back. China had increased its tariffs on US goods to as high as 125%.
“We talked about extending the truce, we talked about rare earths, of course, we talked about all kinds of topics. And I think that we're getting to a spot where the leaders will have a very productive meeting this coming week,” Greer stated, according to a video recording of his remarks.
The most recent sessions between the world’s two largest economies began on Saturday, just before the start of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which officially opened on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.
The Chinese delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, while the American team is headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
This meeting represents the fifth encounter between the two sides, following previous discussions held in Geneva, London, Stockholm, and Madrid.
Speaking to reporters in Kuala Lumpur, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer noted that the parties were “getting to a point where we have something we can present to the leaders for their consideration.”
In August, both nations agreed to a temporary halt in tariffs until November 10 — marking the third such truce since President Trump initially raised tariffs to 145% before scaling them back. China had increased its tariffs on US goods to as high as 125%.
“We talked about extending the truce, we talked about rare earths, of course, we talked about all kinds of topics. And I think that we're getting to a spot where the leaders will have a very productive meeting this coming week,” Greer stated, according to a video recording of his remarks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment