PM Modi Praises Koraput Coffee: Odisha Guv, CM Hail Recognition As Major Boost For Local Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 26 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation of Koraput Coffee in his weekly Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday will serve as a significant boost for the coffee cultivators of the region, many of whom are women farmers.

Taking to his X handle, Kambhampati wrote,“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji's appreciation of Koraput Coffee in his #MannKiBaat programme is a major encouragement to Odisha's coffee growers, especially the women farmers who have transformed Koraput into a symbol of empowerment and excellence. During my recent visit to Koraput, I had the privilege of visiting the coffee farms, interacting with the farmers and tasting their coffee. It was an exceptional blend of quality and passion."

"I highly recommend everyone to experience Koraput Coffee and see how Odisha is emerging as a proud name in India's coffee landscape,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that the mention of Koraput coffee by PM Modi is a moment of pride and joy for the state. He also added that Koraput Coffee is the symbol of Odisha's diverse climate and harvest.“This morning, pride brewed with joy when the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi mentioned in his Mann Ki Baat programme about the taste and impact Koraput Coffee has had on Odisha and Bharat. Koraput coffee is a testament to Odisha's diverse climate and harvest. De facto, it is also a window into the support our coffee cultivators and women garner. This Sunday, brew a cup of Odisha's homegrown coffee and spend some quality time with family. India's coffee is truly brewed in India, and loved by the world,” wrote CM Majhi on his X handle.

Notably, PM Modi on Sunday highlighted Odisha's renowned Koraput coffee during the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', and said that India's coffee is "coffee at its finest -- brewed in India and loved by the world".

"There are people in Koraput who are cultivating coffee through their sheer passion. They were doing handsome jobs in the corporate world... but they liked coffee so much that they entered this field and are now successfully working in it. There are also many women whose lives have been pleasantly transformed by coffee," he said.

The Prime Minister praised the empowerment of women and the socio-economic change that coffee cultivation has brought to Koraput. "They have gained both respect and prosperity through coffee. It has been rightly said: Koraput Coffee is truly delectable! This indeed is a pride of Odisha," he said, adding a line roughly translated from Odia.