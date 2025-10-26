Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Ramya Moksha Eliminated From Reality Show Know Her Two-Week Salary And More

Ramya Moksha, the Alekhya Chitti Pickles girl who entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card, was eliminated this week. Interestingly, her remuneration was in the celebrity range.

As you know, Alekhya Pickles girl Ramya Moksha entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house as a wild card. Though her name was heard at the beginning, she didn't come first. But she entered as a contestant during the fifth week's wild card entry. Along with her, Divvela Madhuri, Ayesha Zeenath, Nikhil Nair, Gaurav Gupta, and Srinivasa Sai also entered the house as wild cards. Initially, Ramya Moksha created a stir. She told the contestants what was happening outside, the opinions on the Bigg Boss show, and how the audience felt about them. She basically became the gossip queen, doing just that for the first two or three days.

Besides this, she made some noise in the tasks. Her muscle and glamour were limited to the first two or three days. After that, she became dull. No more hustle, no content. She did nothing but whisper. She wasn't playing tasks seriously either. In terms of entertainment, she became a zero. This turned the audience's trust in her upside down. It's known that Ramya reacted boldly during the Alekhya Chitti Pickles controversy. Plus, she created a buzz with her gym videos on Instagram. Her expressions and poses drove the guys crazy. They thought if she entered the Bigg Boss house, it would be on another level. But she dashed everyone's hopes.

In the first week, she seemed to create some buzz. In the second week, she became even duller. She wasn't providing any content. This disappointed Bigg Boss fans even more. As a result, she had to be eliminated. Ramya Moksha was eliminated in the seventh week. Her elimination was completed on Saturday. She was taken to a hotel on Saturday night. So, Bigg Boss fans and those who had hopes for her are happy. They are saying her elimination was a good thing and a real celebration. They are trolling her badly, making sarcastic comments like 'go and make pickles.' They are also provoking her by saying, 'You said you'd take your career seriously, is this it?'

It's noteworthy that many people are happy about Ramya Moksha's elimination. This shows how much negativity she had from the audience. They are commenting that she did nothing but stir up trouble in the house and questioning how the organizers could bring such people to Bigg Boss. They are trolling her mercilessly. This is now causing a huge stir on the internet.

How much was Ramya Moksha's remuneration as a wild card entry? It's become a hot topic how much she was paid for two weeks. According to sources, she was paid a celebrity-level salary. The talk is that she was given two to three lakhs per week. This means she was paid around four to five lakhs for two weeks. This is definitely celebrity-level. Commoners get less than one and a half lakhs per week. Compared to them, Ramya got double. The Bigg Boss organizers expected content from her at that level. But since their expectations were turned upside down, it's reported she was eliminated immediately. Her elimination will be shown in Sunday's episode.